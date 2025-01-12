NANA Token Price (NANA)
The live price of NANA Token (NANA) today is 0.00287171 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NANA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NANA Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.80K USD
- NANA Token price change within the day is +3.88%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the NANA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NANA price information.
During today, the price change of NANA Token to USD was $ +0.00010716.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NANA Token to USD was $ -0.0015764745.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NANA Token to USD was $ +0.0087945914.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NANA Token to USD was $ +0.0018997423324190478.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00010716
|+3.88%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0015764745
|-54.89%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0087945914
|+306.25%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0018997423324190478
|+195.45%
Discover the latest price analysis of NANA Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.40%
+3.88%
-25.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Our project, The Heist, is an idle game that we recently launched on Solana. What makes your project unique? Our game has been gaining traction and notoriety because of it's incredibly smooth UI & UX, the fact that we had a playable game on Day 1, and that we have segmented our game into Seasons as to combat token inflation, a common issue that exists with P2E games. History of your project. Our game launched last week, April 18th. This is the second game title from our studio which began in October of 2021. What’s next for your project? We have a ton of game content to release. On launch, we had about 5% of all playable content released, and will be releasing the rest over the next 3-4 months as Season 1 plays out. What can your token be used for? The $NANA token is our primary game utility token. Players can use it to upgrade their Character's (NFTs) skills, they can spend $NANA on Cosmetics in the in-game store, and they can use the token to mint new game characters. Many more sinks are planned for Season, our Gitbook Whitepaper is in the link below.
