MyBricks Price (BRICKS)
The live price of MyBricks (BRICKS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BRICKS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MyBricks Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 99.29 USD
- MyBricks price change within the day is -0.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the BRICKS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BRICKS price information.
During today, the price change of MyBricks to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MyBricks to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MyBricks to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MyBricks to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.23%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-3.28%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+9.75%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MyBricks: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.04%
-0.23%
-3.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
It’s our mission to make property investment accessible to everyone, delivering extraordinary returns for ordinary people. With MyBricks you’ll be able to invest your crypto into diversified property funds that will generate monthly rental yield. That yield will then be distributed back into your wallet via smart contracts. Each fund will also have unique perks for investors like low cost rental on premium accommodation, discounts on home improvement services and much more. Crypto allows you to get involved in one of the most stable, high yield generating asset classes – bricks and mortar – without all the fees, hassle and large investment amounts that come with investing fiat.
