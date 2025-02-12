Mustafa Price (MUST)
The live price of Mustafa (MUST) today is 0.00001595 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MUST to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Mustafa Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 23.54 USD
- Mustafa price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the MUST to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MUST price information.
During today, the price change of Mustafa to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mustafa to USD was $ +0.0000002078.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mustafa to USD was $ -0.0000028995.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mustafa to USD was $ -0.000002316160951630093.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000002078
|+1.30%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000028995
|-18.17%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000002316160951630093
|-12.68%
Discover the latest price analysis of Mustafa: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-7.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A majestic bengal cat who claims the throne in the Kingdom of Solana to become the rightful king of memecoins. $MUSTAFA is assembling a legion of degens who will initially conquer the lands of Raydium and Orca.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MUST to AUD
A$0.000025201
|1 MUST to GBP
￡0.00001276
|1 MUST to EUR
€0.000015312
|1 MUST to USD
$0.00001595
|1 MUST to MYR
RM0.000071137
|1 MUST to TRY
₺0.0005746785
|1 MUST to JPY
¥0.002432056
|1 MUST to RUB
₽0.001539494
|1 MUST to INR
₹0.0013843005
|1 MUST to IDR
Rp0.261475368
|1 MUST to PHP
₱0.0009278115
|1 MUST to EGP
￡E.0.000804518
|1 MUST to BRL
R$0.000091872
|1 MUST to CAD
C$0.000022649
|1 MUST to BDT
৳0.001937287
|1 MUST to NGN
₦0.023948925
|1 MUST to UAH
₴0.0006649555
|1 MUST to VES
Bs0.000957
|1 MUST to PKR
Rs0.0044502095
|1 MUST to KZT
₸0.0080718165
|1 MUST to THB
฿0.000543257
|1 MUST to TWD
NT$0.000523479
|1 MUST to CHF
Fr0.0000145145
|1 MUST to HKD
HK$0.0001242505
|1 MUST to MAD
.د.م0.0001599785