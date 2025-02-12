MuratiAI Price (MURATIAI)
The live price of MuratiAI (MURATIAI) today is 0.00000176 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MURATIAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MuratiAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 100.93 USD
- MuratiAI price change within the day is +3.73%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of MuratiAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MuratiAI to USD was $ -0.0000001557.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MuratiAI to USD was $ -0.0000003643.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MuratiAI to USD was $ -0.0000002014469954626798.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.73%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000001557
|-8.85%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000003643
|-20.70%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0000002014469954626798
|-10.27%
Discover the latest price analysis of MuratiAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.61%
+3.73%
+92.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is MuratiAI? MuratiAl is a revolutionary blockchain-based platform that leverages the power of artificial intelligence (Al) to generate anime-focused images and videos. The platform is designed to cater to the growing demand for anime content, which is becoming increasingly popular among the younger generation and to provide anime fans with high-quality, customizable content that can be used for a wide range of purposes. With MuratiAl, users can create their own unique characters, scenes, and storylines using cutting-edge Al technology. MURATIAI is the native token of MuratiAI and it has its own unique revenue model.
|1 MURATIAI to AUD
A$0.0000027808
|1 MURATIAI to GBP
￡0.000001408
|1 MURATIAI to EUR
€0.0000016896
|1 MURATIAI to USD
$0.00000176
|1 MURATIAI to MYR
RM0.0000078496
|1 MURATIAI to TRY
₺0.0000634128
|1 MURATIAI to JPY
¥0.0002683648
|1 MURATIAI to RUB
₽0.0001698752
|1 MURATIAI to INR
₹0.0001527504
|1 MURATIAI to IDR
Rp0.0288524544
|1 MURATIAI to PHP
₱0.0001023792
|1 MURATIAI to EGP
￡E.0.0000887744
|1 MURATIAI to BRL
R$0.0000101376
|1 MURATIAI to CAD
C$0.0000024992
|1 MURATIAI to BDT
৳0.0002137696
|1 MURATIAI to NGN
₦0.00264264
|1 MURATIAI to UAH
₴0.0000733744
|1 MURATIAI to VES
Bs0.0001056
|1 MURATIAI to PKR
Rs0.0004910576
|1 MURATIAI to KZT
₸0.0008906832
|1 MURATIAI to THB
฿0.0000599456
|1 MURATIAI to TWD
NT$0.0000577632
|1 MURATIAI to CHF
Fr0.0000016016
|1 MURATIAI to HKD
HK$0.0000137104
|1 MURATIAI to MAD
.د.م0.0000176528