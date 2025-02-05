MuesliSwap Yield Price (MYIELD)
The live price of MuesliSwap Yield (MYIELD) today is 0.00178881 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MYIELD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MuesliSwap Yield Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 299.01 USD
- MuesliSwap Yield price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of MuesliSwap Yield to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MuesliSwap Yield to USD was $ -0.0007898243.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MuesliSwap Yield to USD was $ -0.0012110404.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MuesliSwap Yield to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0007898243
|-44.15%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0012110404
|-67.70%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MuesliSwap Yield: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-26.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MuesliSwap is adding Liquidity Pools to both Milkomeda and Cardano mainnet step by step. The Muesli Yield Token was introduced to incentivize liquidity provision within the MuesliSwap protocol. Muesli Yield has a limited set of utilities on Milkomeda (none on Cardano mainnet) and can be staked to earn MILK call options.
