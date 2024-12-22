Morphex Price (MPX)
The live price of Morphex (MPX) today is 0.04065991 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 899.72K USD. MPX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Morphex Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.83K USD
- Morphex price change within the day is -9.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 22.13M USD
During today, the price change of Morphex to USD was $ -0.00407830082533391.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Morphex to USD was $ +0.0055476747.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Morphex to USD was $ +0.0088797746.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Morphex to USD was $ +0.015152095337084454.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00407830082533391
|-9.11%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0055476747
|+13.64%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0088797746
|+21.84%
|90 Days
|$ +0.015152095337084454
|+59.40%
Discover the latest price analysis of Morphex: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.23%
-9.11%
-17.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Morphex is an emerging decentralized exchange offering spot and perpetual futures trading while requiring only a wallet connection to use. All trades are settled against the Morphex Liquidity Pool (“MLP”), where a user would be able to provide liquidity with any whitelisted asset, and in exchange, they would receive MLP tokens, representing their share in the diversified liquidity pool. Morphex provides low transaction fees, eliminates price impact and provides protection against "scam wick" liquidations, while enabling traders to retain full control of their assets. The pricing of the protocol will be established through an average of prices from top centralized exchanges in combination with Chainlink oracles. Over time, the protocol's governance will have a greater influence over key parameters, such as liquidity incentives for specific MLP pools in the future.
