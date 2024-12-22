MoonRabbits Price (MRB)
The live price of MoonRabbits (MRB) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 29.69M USD. MRB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MoonRabbits Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 54.17K USD
- MoonRabbits price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 634.80B USD
Get real-time price updates of the MRB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MRB price information.
During today, the price change of MoonRabbits to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MoonRabbits to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MoonRabbits to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MoonRabbits to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MoonRabbits: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+47.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MoonRabbits (MRB) is a community-driven meme coin built on the TON blockchain. Designed to engage users through gamified interactions, MRB allows participants to earn tokens by completing missions in mini-apps. The project aims to enhance community involvement within the TON ecosystem while leveraging the blockchain's scalability and efficiency. MRB incorporates a deflationary tokenomics model, encouraging long-term holding and fostering a sustainable ecosystem. Initial adoption strategies included airdrops to TON-based holders, such as DOGS and Goats, to promote broader participation and integration within the TON network. MoonRabbits also envisions expanding its use cases through partnerships and collaborations, focusing on combining entertainment, utility, and community growth in a decentralized framework.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MRB to AUD
A$--
|1 MRB to GBP
￡--
|1 MRB to EUR
€--
|1 MRB to USD
$--
|1 MRB to MYR
RM--
|1 MRB to TRY
₺--
|1 MRB to JPY
¥--
|1 MRB to RUB
₽--
|1 MRB to INR
₹--
|1 MRB to IDR
Rp--
|1 MRB to PHP
₱--
|1 MRB to EGP
￡E.--
|1 MRB to BRL
R$--
|1 MRB to CAD
C$--
|1 MRB to BDT
৳--
|1 MRB to NGN
₦--
|1 MRB to UAH
₴--
|1 MRB to VES
Bs--
|1 MRB to PKR
Rs--
|1 MRB to KZT
₸--
|1 MRB to THB
฿--
|1 MRB to TWD
NT$--
|1 MRB to CHF
Fr--
|1 MRB to HKD
HK$--
|1 MRB to MAD
.د.م--