Mooner Price (MNR)
The live price of Mooner (MNR) today is 0.00167835 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MNR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Mooner Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- Mooner price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the MNR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MNR price information.
During today, the price change of Mooner to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mooner to USD was $ +0.0001482531.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mooner to USD was $ -0.0000424320.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mooner to USD was $ +0.0000248002264348854.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001482531
|+8.83%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000424320
|-2.52%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0000248002264348854
|+1.50%
Discover the latest price analysis of Mooner: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+0.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"Mooner is a Mobile App that seeks to “Empower Everyone To Be Self Employed.” The idea for Mooner was born some years ago but was hiding on the shelves collecting dust for a few years before we embarked to bring it back to life. We did so in 2018 and worked tirelessly around a new concept of allowing anyone to make that extra buck if they are able to do so. And with the emergence of Covid-19, it was a priority that we came up with a platform that anyone can leverage upon to make that extra dollar. Mooner is a location- based service application that enables people to provide services that they can render at prices they feel comfortable with. It’s not based on a rate card system and Service Providers & Service Seekers negotiate their own prices. A utility token will be used for all transactions on the application. MNR Token, A BEP 20 token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Will be used to transact the booked service and a record of it will be available on the Blockchain Ledger, Bsc Scan. Mooner is a location- based service application that enables people to provide services that they can render at prices they feel comfortable with. It’s not based on a rate card system and Service Providers & Service Seekers negotiate their own prices."
