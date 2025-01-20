Monsoon Finance Price (MCASH)
The live price of Monsoon Finance (MCASH) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MCASH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Monsoon Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 85.08 USD
- Monsoon Finance price change within the day is -2.48%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the MCASH to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Monsoon Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Monsoon Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Monsoon Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Monsoon Finance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.48%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-11.34%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-8.56%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Monsoon Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-2.48%
-10.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Monsoon Finance is a multichain privacy protocol building a suite of privacy services for DeFi users on every smart contracts blockchain. Monsoon uses zk-SNARKs to break the link between cross-chain and wallet-to-wallet transactions. Monsoon is building three privacy services: a wallet-to-wallet privacy tool, a multi-chain privacy bridge, and a multi-chain privacy DEX. The wallet-to-wallet privacy tool is a fork of Tornado Cash that supports multiple different EVM blockchains (including BSC, Polygon, Avalanche, Moonbeam, Acala, etc) with a built-in protocol fee. The multi-chain decentralized privacy bridge will allow users to move assets across any blockchain in a completely private and decentralized way. Monsoon nodes will stake MCASH to validate cross-chain transactions, but these transactions use zk-SNARKS to prevent nodes or any onlookers from linking deposits to withdrawals. A majority consensus amongst staking nodes must be achieved for transactions to be processed, meaning the process is both decentralized and private.
