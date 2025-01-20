MonoSwap USD Price (MUSD)
The live price of MonoSwap USD (MUSD) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MonoSwap USD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.70 USD
- MonoSwap USD price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the MUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MUSD price information.
During today, the price change of MonoSwap USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MonoSwap USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MonoSwap USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MonoSwap USD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-99.99%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-99.99%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MonoSwap USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MUSD is a way of giving back the native yield and the gas revenue share from Blast, along with other sources of income, to MonoSwap's users and supporters. The collateral comes from: - Users deposit USDB at the market rate in order to mint new MUSD. - Part of the fees from transactions on MonoSwap will be converted to USDB and deposited into the collateral to back MUSD. This deposit does not put new MUSD in circulation. - All of Blast's native yield from ETH, USDB, and gas revenue share will be gathered in the Mono Treasury, then converted into USDB and deposited into the collateral to back MUSD, which does not put new MUSD in circulation either. MUSD Features: - MUSD is not pegged but backed by the yield-generating USDB - Blast's auto-rebasing stablecoin - With a unique mechanism, MUSD's price does not go down, and can't be lower than USDB - MUSD holds value down to the last holder even when everyone sells out - The value of MUSD can increase faster after a massive dump - Anyone can redeem MUSD for USDB at any time - Value growth is attentively controlled - There’s no maximum supply
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MUSD to AUD
A$--
|1 MUSD to GBP
￡--
|1 MUSD to EUR
€--
|1 MUSD to USD
$--
|1 MUSD to MYR
RM--
|1 MUSD to TRY
₺--
|1 MUSD to JPY
¥--
|1 MUSD to RUB
₽--
|1 MUSD to INR
₹--
|1 MUSD to IDR
Rp--
|1 MUSD to PHP
₱--
|1 MUSD to EGP
￡E.--
|1 MUSD to BRL
R$--
|1 MUSD to CAD
C$--
|1 MUSD to BDT
৳--
|1 MUSD to NGN
₦--
|1 MUSD to UAH
₴--
|1 MUSD to VES
Bs--
|1 MUSD to PKR
Rs--
|1 MUSD to KZT
₸--
|1 MUSD to THB
฿--
|1 MUSD to TWD
NT$--
|1 MUSD to CHF
Fr--
|1 MUSD to HKD
HK$--
|1 MUSD to MAD
.د.م--