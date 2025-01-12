Monku Price (MONKU)
The live price of Monku (MONKU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 27.45K USD. MONKU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Monku Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 76.54 USD
- Monku price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Monku to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Monku to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Monku to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Monku to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-30.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-32.90%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Monku: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-19.58%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Introducing $MONKU, the playful monkey mascot hopping around the Solana blockchain! Straight from the digital jungle, $MONKU is the meme token that's all about positive energy and excitement. We're swinging from the treetops with enthusiasm, ready to spread the $MONKU cheer! Our little $MONKU is mighty, nimble, and ready for some blockchain fun. He symbolizes the spirit of the crypto community – fun, vibrant, and full of surprises.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MONKU to AUD
A$--
|1 MONKU to GBP
￡--
|1 MONKU to EUR
€--
|1 MONKU to USD
$--
|1 MONKU to MYR
RM--
|1 MONKU to TRY
₺--
|1 MONKU to JPY
¥--
|1 MONKU to RUB
₽--
|1 MONKU to INR
₹--
|1 MONKU to IDR
Rp--
|1 MONKU to PHP
₱--
|1 MONKU to EGP
￡E.--
|1 MONKU to BRL
R$--
|1 MONKU to CAD
C$--
|1 MONKU to BDT
৳--
|1 MONKU to NGN
₦--
|1 MONKU to UAH
₴--
|1 MONKU to VES
Bs--
|1 MONKU to PKR
Rs--
|1 MONKU to KZT
₸--
|1 MONKU to THB
฿--
|1 MONKU to TWD
NT$--
|1 MONKU to CHF
Fr--
|1 MONKU to HKD
HK$--
|1 MONKU to MAD
.د.م--