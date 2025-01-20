MojitoSwap Price (MJT)
The live price of MojitoSwap (MJT) today is 0.01290278 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MJT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MojitoSwap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 15.11K USD
- MojitoSwap price change within the day is +1.71%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the MJT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MJT price information.
During today, the price change of MojitoSwap to USD was $ +0.00021753.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MojitoSwap to USD was $ -0.0011224979.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MojitoSwap to USD was $ +0.0000518975.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MojitoSwap to USD was $ -0.001022583317638776.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00021753
|+1.71%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0011224979
|-8.69%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000518975
|+0.40%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001022583317638776
|-7.34%
Discover the latest price analysis of MojitoSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.12%
+1.71%
-1.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MojitoSwap is the first audited decentralized exchange that comes with Automated Market Maker and a high APR. It provides users a safe environment for their assets and a place (we call them pool and bar) to potentially yield a high return.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MJT to AUD
A$0.0207734758
|1 MJT to GBP
￡0.0105802796
|1 MJT to EUR
€0.0123866688
|1 MJT to USD
$0.01290278
|1 MJT to MYR
RM0.0579334822
|1 MJT to TRY
₺0.4590809124
|1 MJT to JPY
¥2.0156722916
|1 MJT to RUB
₽1.314148143
|1 MJT to INR
₹1.1168646368
|1 MJT to IDR
Rp211.5209497632
|1 MJT to PHP
₱0.7544255466
|1 MJT to EGP
￡E.0.6491388618
|1 MJT to BRL
R$0.0784489024
|1 MJT to CAD
C$0.0185800032
|1 MJT to BDT
৳1.5675587422
|1 MJT to NGN
₦20.1291109668
|1 MJT to UAH
₴0.543207038
|1 MJT to VES
Bs0.69675012
|1 MJT to PKR
Rs3.5949725636
|1 MJT to KZT
₸6.84492479
|1 MJT to THB
฿0.442565354
|1 MJT to TWD
NT$0.4226950728
|1 MJT to CHF
Fr0.0117415298
|1 MJT to HKD
HK$0.1003836284
|1 MJT to MAD
.د.م0.1295439112