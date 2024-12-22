Moeda Loyalty Points Price (MDA)
The live price of Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) today is 0.01599085 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 313.53K USD. MDA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Moeda Loyalty Points Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.00K USD
- Moeda Loyalty Points price change within the day is -6.96%
- It has a circulating supply of 19.63M USD
During today, the price change of Moeda Loyalty Points to USD was $ -0.00119790631613586.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Moeda Loyalty Points to USD was $ +0.0095593509.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Moeda Loyalty Points to USD was $ +0.0106641411.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Moeda Loyalty Points to USD was $ +0.007089301040436867.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00119790631613586
|-6.96%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0095593509
|+59.78%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0106641411
|+66.69%
|90 Days
|$ +0.007089301040436867
|+79.64%
Discover the latest price analysis of Moeda Loyalty Points: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-6.96%
-8.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Moeda is a Moeda, a MasterCard Start Path company, is building a more inclusive and egalitarian world - starting with finance. Moeda's suite of blockchain-based digital banking, payments and microcredit services humanizes finance and expands access to capital for the people, companies and projects that need it most. banking system powered by blockchain, built for everyone
