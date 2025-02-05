Modern Stoic Price (STOIC)
The live price of Modern Stoic (STOIC) today is 0.00140027 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.32M USD. STOIC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Modern Stoic Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 742.69K USD
- Modern Stoic price change within the day is -44.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 942.94M USD
During today, the price change of Modern Stoic to USD was $ -0.001105295715128619.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Modern Stoic to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Modern Stoic to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Modern Stoic to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001105295715128619
|-44.11%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Modern Stoic: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.24%
-44.11%
-40.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Stoic is a platform that brings together the power of AI agents, LLM models and blockchain technology. Built on Solana, designed for Degens who turned Stoic. Stoic AI will consist of exceptional tools for active traders, all in one spot, easy to access, without the noise. platform that will consist of exceptional tools for active traders , all in one spot, easy to access& are lightening fast! The cryptocurrency market is fast-paced and complex, making it difficult for users to keep up with real-time trends and opportunities. Building transparent, community-driven products Creating intuitive interfaces powered by language models Fostering an inclusive developer ecosystem Advancing AI-blockchain integration
|1 STOIC to AUD
A$0.0022264293
|1 STOIC to GBP
￡0.001120216
|1 STOIC to EUR
€0.0013442592
|1 STOIC to USD
$0.00140027
|1 STOIC to MYR
RM0.0062031961
|1 STOIC to TRY
₺0.0503537092
|1 STOIC to JPY
¥0.2147874153
|1 STOIC to RUB
₽0.141007189
|1 STOIC to INR
₹0.1220195278
|1 STOIC to IDR
Rp22.9552422288
|1 STOIC to PHP
₱0.081355687
|1 STOIC to EGP
￡E.0.0703775702
|1 STOIC to BRL
R$0.0080655552
|1 STOIC to CAD
C$0.0020023861
|1 STOIC to BDT
৳0.1699087618
|1 STOIC to NGN
₦2.3533917809
|1 STOIC to UAH
₴0.0581532131
|1 STOIC to VES
Bs0.08121566
|1 STOIC to PKR
Rs0.3886309358
|1 STOIC to KZT
₸0.7240236062
|1 STOIC to THB
฿0.0471330882
|1 STOIC to TWD
NT$0.0460128722
|1 STOIC to CHF
Fr0.001260243
|1 STOIC to HKD
HK$0.0108941006
|1 STOIC to MAD
.د.م0.0140307054