MODA DAO Price (MODA)
The live price of MODA DAO (MODA) today is 0.143395 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 753.67K USD. MODA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MODA DAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 73.18 USD
- MODA DAO price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 5.26M USD
Get real-time price updates of the MODA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MODA price information.
During today, the price change of MODA DAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MODA DAO to USD was $ -0.0296633206.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MODA DAO to USD was $ -0.0144536567.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MODA DAO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0296633206
|-20.68%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0144536567
|-10.07%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MODA DAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-10.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MODA DAO is a decentralised technology network and community. Designed for the metaverse and the play-to-earn era, MODA is dedicated to the adoption of Web3 in the music industry via NFTs, micro-licensing, DAO governance and DeFi. Entertainment, contractual and financial value can now be exchanged in one digital unit; the NFT. Data from streaming services and social media had made music an attractive investment vehicle for the wealthiest in the world. Now, MODA DAO removes those middlemen to increase value between creators and fans in ways never seen before. MODA is being established as a not-for-profit foundation (with a tokenised value structure) for the sole purpose of pushing Web3 music forwards and establishing a more sustainable future for audio creators.
