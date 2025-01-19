Miu Price (MIU)
The live price of Miu (MIU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MIU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Miu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 38.93 USD
- Miu price change within the day is +2.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Miu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Miu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Miu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Miu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.18%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-33.05%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+40.33%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Miu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.70%
+2.18%
-2.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A memecoin on the base network around a lucky blue cute cat. We are proud to currently have more than 10k holders.
