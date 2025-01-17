Mines of Dalarnia Price (DAR)
The live price of Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) today is 0.144466 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 146.42M USD. DAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Mines of Dalarnia Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 210.85K USD
- Mines of Dalarnia price change within the day is -4.38%
- It has a circulating supply of 620.92M USD
Get real-time price updates of the DAR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DAR price information.
During today, the price change of Mines of Dalarnia to USD was $ -0.0066259131569009.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mines of Dalarnia to USD was $ -0.0270702268.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mines of Dalarnia to USD was $ -0.0077069866.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mines of Dalarnia to USD was $ -0.0109143276327848.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0066259131569009
|-4.38%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0270702268
|-18.73%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0077069866
|-5.33%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0109143276327848
|-7.02%
Discover the latest price analysis of Mines of Dalarnia: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.91%
-4.38%
-26.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Mines of Dalarnia is an action-adventure game with procedurally generated levels on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players mine and collect various in-game items (i.e. minerals, rare relics and artifacts), improve their skills and gear to unlock the secrets of the Dalarnia universe. There are different mines with varying terrains to be explored and monsters to conquer in the quest for these rare resources of the Dalarnian world.The game aims to engage the broader player audience, particularly those with little to no prior experience in crypto, and bridge the gap with the traditional gaming industry. Through issuing the in-game assets as NFTs, players can own and monetize their game experience through trading on in-game or external marketplaces. With the governance process, players are able to influence the game development, and have ownership of the game. Play-to-earn: The DAR token economics design includes various incentives for players to earn in the game. Depending on each player’s strategy, they could be rewarded through actively playing the game, winning in competitions or passively earning from renting out their land plots to other users. Diverse Gameplay: Besides the exploration of mines across the Dalarnian world, there is a real estate gameplay element to the game. Players that choose to buy land plots, can rent out to other players to explore and in return earn a rental fee. Reversely, instead of out-right purchasing land plots, players can choose to rent land plots of their choice to explore and gather resources.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
