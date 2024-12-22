Mimo Governance Price (MIMO)
The live price of Mimo Governance (MIMO) today is 0.00469496 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.65M USD. MIMO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Mimo Governance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.71K USD
- Mimo Governance price change within the day is -2.45%
- It has a circulating supply of 564.14M USD
During today, the price change of Mimo Governance to USD was $ -0.000118147926315637.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mimo Governance to USD was $ +0.0013268853.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mimo Governance to USD was $ -0.0001969474.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mimo Governance to USD was $ +0.00036126259904917.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000118147926315637
|-2.45%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0013268853
|+28.26%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001969474
|-4.19%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00036126259904917
|+8.34%
Discover the latest price analysis of Mimo Governance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.25%
-2.45%
-11.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MIMO is the Governance Token of PAR Token
