What is the project about? "Mimbo for Speed"is a game that combines HTML5 gaming with blockchain mining. Users can mine the virtual currency called 'Mimbo,' purchase vehicles with BNB, and invest in Mimbo tokens to compete and own a real supercar. What makes your project unique? The game's simplicity belies a deeper psychological competition amongst users, adding a unique dimension of vitality to the value of Mimbo tokens History of your project. 3KM 3 kingdoms multiverse. What’s next for your project? As additional content for the expansion of MIMBO FOR SPEED, MFS Season 1 was focused on mining and rewards, Season 2 pursues the stability of the Mimbo ecosystem through token incineration and circulation. What can your token be used for? It can be used for IP business and can be used for NFT and playing game.

