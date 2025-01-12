Migraine Price (MIGRAINE)
The live price of Migraine (MIGRAINE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 14.73K USD. MIGRAINE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Migraine Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.87 USD
- Migraine price change within the day is +2.26%
- It has a circulating supply of 998.28M USD
Get real-time price updates of the MIGRAINE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MIGRAINE price information.
During today, the price change of Migraine to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Migraine to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Migraine to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Migraine to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.26%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-50.89%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-95.17%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Migraine: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+2.26%
-15.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
This token is a memecoin token in the category of cats. This token is based of the popular GIF of a kitten screaming hence the token name of 'migraine'. There is no inherent value or utility to this memecoin token. Community engage and create their own memes and post at their own leisure. This was launched on the Solana blockchain via pumpfun with the aim of producing a meme that everyone can relate to.
