Mgga Price (MGGA)
The live price of Mgga (MGGA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.89K USD. MGGA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Mgga Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.72 USD
- Mgga price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the MGGA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MGGA price information.
During today, the price change of Mgga to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mgga to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mgga to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mgga to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-25.72%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-54.71%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Mgga: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.60%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MAKE AMERICA GAMERS AGAIN The PLAY-TO-EARN MAGA GAMES SERIES. Forget about buying tokens for now – it’s all about earning! As you battle through MAGA GOAT GAMES, every victory brings you closer to earning valuable in-app coins. These coins will power up your game, unlock new rewards, and, when we launch the real token, you’ll be able to convert your coins into the real deal. We’re starting with the Zombiecrats, folks. You’ve seen them, they’re everywhere. But MAGA the Goat? He’s got the best swamp-draining skills. Nobody drains a swamp like MAGA the Goat.
