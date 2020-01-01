โทเคโนมิกส์ MetaZero (MZERO)
ข้อมูล MetaZero (MZERO)
MetaZero is poised to transform gaming assets from mere gaming collectibles to investment vehicles. Our mission is to unlock the economic potential of these gaming assets, making them accessible and tradable as Synthetic RWA Omnichain tokens on the blockchain. The estimated market value of just the CS:GO gaming assets exceeds $3.5 billion, and MetaZero is strategically positioning itself to capitalize on this and other opportunities.
Synthetic RWA Tokenization Wrapping Gaming Assets: At MetaZero, we will encapsulate gaming assets as OFTs and ONFTs leveraging LayerZero's tech, ensuring their authenticity and scarcity. This process creates synthetic RWAs, turning them into tangible investment vehicles.
Market Accessibility: By tokenizing these assets, we break down barriers that have traditionally kept them within gaming communities for only gaming purposes, opening them up to a broader spectrum of investors for speculation.
Bridging: Leveraging LayerZero's omnichain messaging protocol, we're crafting an innovative extension towards real gaming markets.
Opportunities Speculation Vehicle: Recognizing the significant trading volume and value of certain gaming assets, MetaZero aims to provide a platform for investors to speculate on these digital assets, much like TradeFi or crypto assets.
Democratization of Asset Investment: Our platform will enable users to engage in the investment and trading of these high-value gaming assets, previously accessible only to a niche market.
Omnichain Integration Catalyst: $MZERO will act as a tunnel for communication between the traditional digital world and the omnichain future, capturing the value of in and outbound asset migration and management.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา MetaZero (MZERO)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ MetaZero (MZERO) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โทเคโนมิกส์ MetaZero (MZERO): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ MetaZero (MZERO) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นMZERO สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น MZERO ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ MZERO แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น MZEROกัน!
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน