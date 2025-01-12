MetaWear Price (WEAR)
The live price of MetaWear (WEAR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WEAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MetaWear Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 12.34K USD
- MetaWear price change within the day is +0.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the WEAR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of MetaWear to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MetaWear to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MetaWear to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MetaWear to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.28%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-26.55%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-23.01%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MetaWear: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.28%
+2.33%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MetaWEAR| Fashion for Metaverse MetaWear is a Big Cross Platform Metaverse Creator Ecosystem. Transforming the Whole Fashion Industry to the Metaverse with all components Transforming Top Fashion Brands clothes and collections for to the Metaverse use. Creating NFT 2.0 Cross Platform Metaverse Wearable Clothes & Skins (Indistinguishably Real. 98,5% Real Looks, The Best Quality Clothes as Metaverse Wearables) Operating Its' Own Cross Platform Fashion Shopping Mall (Limited Exclusive 197 Top Fashion Store Integrated Multi Metaverse Worlds) The Whole Fashion Creator Eco-System (Metaverse Fashion Shows, Metaverse Store, Metaverse Final Products) Franchise Transformation Offices & Retail Fashion Stores under MetaWear Roof Globally Uniting Fashion Designers & Artists
