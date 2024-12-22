MetaSoccer Price (MSU)
The live price of MetaSoccer (MSU) today is 0.00176726 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 294.81K USD. MSU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MetaSoccer Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.02K USD
- MetaSoccer price change within the day is -3.60%
- It has a circulating supply of 166.88M USD
During today, the price change of MetaSoccer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MetaSoccer to USD was $ +0.0000072519.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MetaSoccer to USD was $ -0.0001260646.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MetaSoccer to USD was $ -0.000206944447950409.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.60%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000072519
|+0.41%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001260646
|-7.13%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000206944447950409
|-10.48%
Discover the latest price analysis of MetaSoccer: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.04%
-3.60%
-23.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MetaSoccer is the first soccer metaverse where users can manage their own club and generate income while playing
