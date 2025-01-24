Metarix Price (MTRX)
The live price of Metarix (MTRX) today is 0.00098086 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MTRX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Metarix Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 8.96 USD
- Metarix price change within the day is -0.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Metarix to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Metarix to USD was $ +0.0034383809.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Metarix to USD was $ +0.0035993001.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Metarix to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.05%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0034383809
|+350.55%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0035993001
|+366.95%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Metarix: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.05%
+364.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
METARIX is a decentralized metaverse built on its own Layer2 blockchain solution. Filled with an ecosystem of P2E gaming, functional NFT's, web3 commerce, business endeavors, virtual real estate, concerts, live venues, content creation services & more. The Metarix, a virtual social space, is a tokenized decentralized Metaverse theme park comprising 12 zones divided into 9 themes and 3 virtual properties. We want to offer enormous and limitless opportunities for engagement and futuristic growth of users in Metaverse. We are committed to rendering innovative contemporary solutions to our users. To do so, we are coming up with a virtual theme city, a gaming and NFTs platform – Metarix. Metarix will be a decentralized metaverse theme park containing 12 zones and 9 themes. Our theme park will be a land for Doge Park, Bitcoin Business Park, Shiba Shopping District, Opensea Art and Museum Center, Sol Fashion District etc.. along with virtual properties in Ethereum, Binance, and Ada Ape Islands. we have 105,000 land parcels for the users to purchase from a variety of options.
