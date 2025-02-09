Memeinator Price (MMTR)
The live price of Memeinator (MMTR) today is 0.00014339 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MMTR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Memeinator Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 50.66 USD
- Memeinator price change within the day is +1.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Memeinator to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Memeinator to USD was $ -0.0000993956.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Memeinator to USD was $ -0.0001071998.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Memeinator to USD was $ -0.0008229160752522466.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.18%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000993956
|-69.31%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001071998
|-74.76%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0008229160752522466
|-85.16%
Discover the latest price analysis of Memeinator: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.22%
+1.18%
-23.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Memeinator (MMTR) is an innovative meme coin project designed to elevate the quality and engagement of the meme coin ecosystem. Inspired by the Terminator franchise, Memeinator aims to eliminate low-quality meme coins and set new standards for the industry. The project integrates gaming, NFTs, staking, and community participation to create a multifaceted platform for crypto enthusiasts. Key features of Memeinator include: Meme Warfare Game: A mobile game where players combat and eliminate inferior meme coins, promoting engagement and fun. NFT Collection: A series of unique NFTs inspired by the Terminator franchise, offering exclusive rewards and benefits. AI-Powered Memescanner: A tool utilizing artificial intelligence to identify and remove weak meme coins, ensuring a cleaner and more sustainable meme coin market. Staking: $MMTR token holders can stake their tokens to earn attractive rewards, incentivizing long-term participation and stability within the community. The $MMTR token is used for participating in the game, purchasing NFTs, staking to earn rewards, and engaging in governance. Memeinator is committed to building a robust and dynamic community, leveraging advanced technology and strategic partnerships to drive innovation in the meme coin space.
|1 MMTR to AUD
A$0.0002279901
|1 MMTR to GBP
￡0.000114712
|1 MMTR to EUR
€0.0001376544
|1 MMTR to USD
$0.00014339
