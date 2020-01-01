โทเคโนมิกส์ Meana Raptor (MRT)

ค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่สำคัญเกี่ยวกับ Meana Raptor (MRT) รวมถึงการจัดหาโทเค็น โมเดลการแจกจ่าย และข้อมูลตลาดแบบเรียลไทม์
USD

ข้อมูล Meana Raptor (MRT)

Meana Raptor ($MRT) is not just another token — it’s the heart of a unique blockchain ecosystem that fuses utility, mythology, and decentralization. Designed to deliver real-world value, Meana Raptor focuses on long-term sustainability through a combination of:

Utility-Backed NFTs: Beyond art, these NFTs offer access to staking tiers, governance votes, and exclusive platform features. Staking Mechanisms: Token holders can earn passive rewards while securing the network and supporting ecosystem growth. Strategic Partnerships: By collaborating with other Web3 protocols and projects, Meana Raptor is building an interconnected future driven by value sharing. Community-Driven Development: Key decisions, features, and upgrades are governed by token holders, empowering true decentralization. Meana Raptor’s story began on an ancient golf course — a place charged with cosmic energy — where it first emerged as a symbol of balance and power. Infused with blockchain technology, it evolved into a digital entity representing trust, resilience, and the future of decentralization. This origin story isn’t just lore — it’s the foundation for an engaged, story-driven community aligned with purpose and mission.

$MRT is more than just a token; it’s a digital standard for projects that blend imagination with innovation, building ecosystems that are as compelling as they are functional. As the world moves toward a decentralized, trustless economy, Meana Raptor stands at the forefront — a digital guardian ready to guide the next generation of Web3 users and creators.

Join the movement. Embrace the transformation. Protect decentralization with Meana Raptor.

เว็บไซต์อย่างเป็นทางการ:
https://meanaraptor.com

โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Meana Raptor (MRT)

สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Meana Raptor (MRT) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

มูลค่าตลาด:
$ 983.49K
$ 983.49K
อุปทานรวม:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
$ 983.49K
$ 983.49K
สูงสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 0.01885595
$ 0.01885595
ต่ำสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 0
$ 0
ราคาปัจจุบัน:
$ 0.00098349
$ 0.00098349

โทเคโนมิกส์ Meana Raptor (MRT): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน

การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Meana Raptor (MRT) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ

ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:

อุปทานรวม:

จำนวนโทเค็นMRT สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง

อุปทานหมุนเวียน:

จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน

อุปทานสูงสุด:

ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น MRT ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด

FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):

คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่

อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:

สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว

เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?

อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น

อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว

การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง

FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป

ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ MRT แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น MRTกัน!

การคาดการณ์ราคา MRT

อยากรู้ว่า MRT จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา MRT ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ

ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน