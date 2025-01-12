MDsquare Price (TMED)
The live price of MDsquare (TMED) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. TMED to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MDsquare Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 40.30 USD
- MDsquare price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the TMED to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TMED price information.
During today, the price change of MDsquare to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MDsquare to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MDsquare to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MDsquare to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-29.42%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-0.16%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MDsquare: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The MDsquare team combines the block chain technologies that are central to the fourth industrial revolution with the remote health care platform, and connects the self-healthcare management tools with the remote health monitoring service, AI medical chatbot service and translation solution to make it more convenient, safe and economical. It enables Global medical services, which allow patients to meet with healthcare providers and receive health care at lower cost within a remote healthcare platform that crosses time, physical, and linguistic barriers. It is also possible to maintain high security of the personal health information data registered or generated within the platform and to check the integrity of the health data to resolve issues such as falsifying or hacking increasing the reliability of the data. TMED remote health care platform will enable medical institutions to effectively utilize medical resources to provide health care beyond the time, physical distance constraints. This has the effect of expanding the medical market. Healthcare providers will be able to perform medical activities outside of the clinic, thereby expanding the scope of their activities and increasing the freedom of their activities, causing the current highly centralized system, to be partially decentralized. It also improves the disproportionate distribution of health resources concentrated in developed countries so that people in the Third World, a vulnerable region of health care, can receive high-quality medical care, thereby contributing to disease eradication and recovery. MDsquare team has built its own economically sustainable remote Health Care Platform using Ethereum to create their Token (TMED) for a Tokenized Economy Ecosystem to ensure that those who build and participate in the platform can receive and receive fair financial rewards for their activities. In addition, by enabling the use of TMED in actual offline hospitals, it is possible to connect the online platform to offline health care institutions and to guarantee and extend the value of the TMED. Users are rewarded for storing and disclosing their health information, medical history, from self- tracking health devices that are associated with the platform. Healthcare providers can meet patients on the platform and provide remote video based medical services / offer monitoring-services based on personal health information / offer medical knowledge content thereby receiving financial rewards. These rewards will give incentives to platform participants to promote a plat-form that enables a sustainable economic ecosystem. The funds raised from some of the token used on the platform will be aimed at helping with disease eradication and providing health care services in developing countries and other vulnerable areas. TMED telemedicine platform will enhance the health of individuals and by extension it will enhance the health of the whole world.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 TMED to AUD
A$--
|1 TMED to GBP
￡--
|1 TMED to EUR
€--
|1 TMED to USD
$--
|1 TMED to MYR
RM--
|1 TMED to TRY
₺--
|1 TMED to JPY
¥--
|1 TMED to RUB
₽--
|1 TMED to INR
₹--
|1 TMED to IDR
Rp--
|1 TMED to PHP
₱--
|1 TMED to EGP
￡E.--
|1 TMED to BRL
R$--
|1 TMED to CAD
C$--
|1 TMED to BDT
৳--
|1 TMED to NGN
₦--
|1 TMED to UAH
₴--
|1 TMED to VES
Bs--
|1 TMED to PKR
Rs--
|1 TMED to KZT
₸--
|1 TMED to THB
฿--
|1 TMED to TWD
NT$--
|1 TMED to CHF
Fr--
|1 TMED to HKD
HK$--
|1 TMED to MAD
.د.م--