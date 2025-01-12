MDBL Price (MDBL)
The live price of MDBL (MDBL) today is 0.00146493 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MDBL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MDBL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.71K USD
- MDBL price change within the day is +3.22%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of MDBL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MDBL to USD was $ -0.0004094628.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MDBL to USD was $ -0.0009390945.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MDBL to USD was $ -0.001997116761694694.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.22%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004094628
|-27.95%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0009390945
|-64.10%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001997116761694694
|-57.68%
Discover the latest price analysis of MDBL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
+3.22%
-1.69%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$MDBL is the native token of Dragonverse Neo and MOSE, a ERC-20 asset issued on Bitcoin L1
|1 MDBL to AUD
A$0.0023731866
|1 MDBL to GBP
￡0.0011865933
|1 MDBL to EUR
€0.0014209821
|1 MDBL to USD
$0.00146493
|1 MDBL to MYR
RM0.0065775357
|1 MDBL to TRY
₺0.051858522
|1 MDBL to JPY
¥0.2309755131
|1 MDBL to RUB
₽0.1488808359
|1 MDBL to INR
₹0.1262330181
|1 MDBL to IDR
Rp24.0152420592
|1 MDBL to PHP
₱0.08643087
|1 MDBL to EGP
￡E.0.0740522115
|1 MDBL to BRL
R$0.0089653716
|1 MDBL to CAD
C$0.0021094992
|1 MDBL to BDT
৳0.1786921614
|1 MDBL to NGN
₦2.2711981734
|1 MDBL to UAH
₴0.0622155771
|1 MDBL to VES
Bs0.07764129
|1 MDBL to PKR
Rs0.4097702196
|1 MDBL to KZT
₸0.7767351846
|1 MDBL to THB
฿0.0508037724
|1 MDBL to TWD
NT$0.0485038323
|1 MDBL to CHF
Fr0.0013330863
|1 MDBL to HKD
HK$0.0113971554
|1 MDBL to MAD
.د.م0.0147811437