Marmara Credit Loops Price (MCL)
The live price of Marmara Credit Loops (MCL) today is 0.00959962 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MCL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Marmara Credit Loops Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 479.10 USD
- Marmara Credit Loops price change within the day is -6.90%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the MCL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MCL price information.
During today, the price change of Marmara Credit Loops to USD was $ -0.000711567993373425.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Marmara Credit Loops to USD was $ +0.0032704820.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Marmara Credit Loops to USD was $ -0.0008188245.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Marmara Credit Loops to USD was $ -0.00444621288863344.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000711567993373425
|-6.90%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0032704820
|+34.07%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0008188245
|-8.52%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00444621288863344
|-31.65%
Discover the latest price analysis of Marmara Credit Loops: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
-6.90%
-15.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Marmara Credit Loops (MCL) is a pioneering DeFi system, uniquely designed to operate within the real economy. As the world's first of its kind, MCL revolutionizes traditional credit mechanisms, offering a decentralized alternative rooted in the principles of post-dated checks and promissory notes. The platform's innovative 'Credit Loop' system allows users to issue, endorse, and settle credit with unmatched transparency and security, mirroring real-world financial interactions in a digital realm. MCL operates as an independent smart chain, featuring a coin that is 25% mineable and 75% stakeable, integrated with two distinct DeFi protocols. The platform's staking model is unique; coins can be locked in two funds: 'Activated' and 'Locked in Credit Loop' (LCL). Notably, coins in the LCL fund enable 3x staking rewards for both credit issuers and holders, a feature unparalleled in other staking systems. This dynamic staking mechanism allows coins to remain in circulation, even while locked in credit loops, ensuring liquidity and utility in the real economy. MCL's integration with real-world applications, such as the zero-commission chain market, showcases its potential to transform both digital and traditional marketplaces. The MCL Coin, serving as the native collateralization asset on the Marmara Chain, addresses the nonredemption problem prevalent in traditional credit systems. It acts as a distributed insurance mechanism against defaults, adding another layer of security and trust to the ecosystem. In essence, Marmara Credit Loops is not just a financial platform but a comprehensive ecosystem that bridges the gap between traditional finance and the digital economy, offering a secure, transparent, and efficient system for credit transactions and staking rewards.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MCL to AUD
A$0.0155513844
|1 MCL to GBP
￡0.0077756922
|1 MCL to EUR
€0.0093116314
|1 MCL to USD
$0.00959962
|1 MCL to MYR
RM0.0431022938
|1 MCL to TRY
₺0.339826548
|1 MCL to JPY
¥1.5135720854
|1 MCL to RUB
₽0.9756093806
|1 MCL to INR
₹0.8271992554
|1 MCL to IDR
Rp157.3707944928
|1 MCL to PHP
₱0.56637758
|1 MCL to EGP
￡E.0.485260791
|1 MCL to BRL
R$0.0587496744
|1 MCL to CAD
C$0.0138234528
|1 MCL to BDT
৳1.1709616476
|1 MCL to NGN
₦14.8830588556
|1 MCL to UAH
₴0.4076958614
|1 MCL to VES
Bs0.50877986
|1 MCL to PKR
Rs2.6852057064
|1 MCL to KZT
₸5.0899105164
|1 MCL to THB
฿0.3329148216
|1 MCL to TWD
NT$0.3178434182
|1 MCL to CHF
Fr0.0087356542
|1 MCL to HKD
HK$0.0746850436
|1 MCL to MAD
.د.م0.0968601658