MagnetGold Price (MTG)
The live price of MagnetGold (MTG) today is 0.02924538 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MTG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MagnetGold Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 65.78 USD
- MagnetGold price change within the day is -1.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the MTG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MTG price information.
During today, the price change of MagnetGold to USD was $ -0.00032271085425149.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MagnetGold to USD was $ -0.0020582225.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MagnetGold to USD was $ -0.0076526064.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MagnetGold to USD was $ -0.007718659914974635.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00032271085425149
|-1.09%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0020582225
|-7.03%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0076526064
|-26.16%
|90 Days
|$ -0.007718659914974635
|-20.88%
Discover the latest price analysis of MagnetGold: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.65%
-1.09%
-42.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
It is the world's first digital asset which is being created to make this world more developed and prosper by using Blockchain Technology. This token is being created with the purpose of supporting many things not just one thing. In future MTG also supports many other concepts for the purpose of more prosperity of world. MagnetGold is Decentralized crypto currency on the world’s biggest platform Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20). By using of the best of blockchain technology MagnetGold is going to support: 1. Expertise & Funding Support To Startups. 2. Support For Green Energy. 3. Support and Care In Agro/Organic Agriculture. 4. Support For New Revolution In E-commerce For merchant or community. 5. Spreading Awareness & Education About Crypto. 6. Support For Real Estate. 7. Establishing a World Class Crypto Exchange.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MTG to AUD
A$0.046792608
|1 MTG to GBP
￡0.0236887578
|1 MTG to EUR
€0.0280755648
|1 MTG to USD
$0.02924538
|1 MTG to MYR
RM0.1307268486
|1 MTG to TRY
₺1.0420128894
|1 MTG to JPY
¥4.5567226578
|1 MTG to RUB
₽2.921613462
|1 MTG to INR
₹2.5314800928
|1 MTG to IDR
Rp479.4323823072
|1 MTG to PHP
₱1.71085473
|1 MTG to EGP
￡E.1.4707501602
|1 MTG to BRL
R$0.1763496414
|1 MTG to CAD
C$0.0421133472
|1 MTG to BDT
৳3.5658891834
|1 MTG to NGN
₦45.4119336102
|1 MTG to UAH
₴1.2350323974
|1 MTG to VES
Bs1.57925052
|1 MTG to PKR
Rs8.1553666668
|1 MTG to KZT
₸15.51467409
|1 MTG to THB
฿0.997267458
|1 MTG to TWD
NT$0.9572012874
|1 MTG to CHF
Fr0.0266132958
|1 MTG to HKD
HK$0.2275290564
|1 MTG to MAD
.د.م0.2930387076