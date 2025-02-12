Magical Blocks Price (MBLK)
The live price of Magical Blocks (MBLK) today is 0.00108674 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MBLK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Magical Blocks Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 24.44 USD
- Magical Blocks price change within the day is -0.13%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the MBLK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MBLK price information.
During today, the price change of Magical Blocks to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Magical Blocks to USD was $ -0.0001506653.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Magical Blocks to USD was $ -0.0004562112.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Magical Blocks to USD was $ -0.001257419359441425.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.13%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001506653
|-13.86%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004562112
|-41.97%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001257419359441425
|-53.64%
Discover the latest price analysis of Magical Blocks: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.13%
-9.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MBLK is an innovative in-game token developed by Zogi Labs, aimed at decentralizing value transfer within open world gaming environments. Inspired by successful gaming titles like Fortnite and their in-game currency, Vbucks, MBLK fuses blockchain technology with advanced gaming mechanics to encourage deflation, presenting a unique opportunity for players and investors to engage in the future of gaming and blockchain. The token functions as a sustainable in-game reward, utilizing a groundbreaking algorithmic in-game reward pool to compensate players for their in-game activities, thereby promoting active engagement and long-term user retention. MBLK will also be integrated into DeFi protocols, including staking and the Zogi bridge, offering additional utility, flexibility, and value to token holders. MBLK represents a significant innovation in the gaming and blockchain industries, providing a tailored solution that addresses the needs of both players and investors. The project aims to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience, backed by cutting-edge blockchain technology and best practices. Zogi Labs' crypto-based MMORPG targets non-crypto users and is considered one of the most advanced products in the market. It uniquely establishes interactive connections between virtual and real worlds, extending beyond traditional gaming experiences with practical applications.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MBLK to AUD
A$0.0017170492
|1 MBLK to GBP
￡0.000869392
|1 MBLK to EUR
€0.0010432704
|1 MBLK to USD
$0.00108674
|1 MBLK to MYR
RM0.0048468604
|1 MBLK to TRY
₺0.0391552422
|1 MBLK to JPY
¥0.1657061152
|1 MBLK to RUB
₽0.1048921448
|1 MBLK to INR
₹0.0943181646
|1 MBLK to IDR
Rp17.8154069856
|1 MBLK to PHP
₱0.0632156658
|1 MBLK to EGP
￡E.0.0548151656
|1 MBLK to BRL
R$0.0062596224
|1 MBLK to CAD
C$0.0015431708
|1 MBLK to BDT
৳0.1319954404
|1 MBLK to NGN
₦1.63174011
|1 MBLK to UAH
₴0.0453061906
|1 MBLK to VES
Bs0.0652044
|1 MBLK to PKR
Rs0.3032113274
|1 MBLK to KZT
₸0.5499665118
|1 MBLK to THB
฿0.0370143644
|1 MBLK to TWD
NT$0.0356668068
|1 MBLK to CHF
Fr0.0009889334
|1 MBLK to HKD
HK$0.0084657046
|1 MBLK to MAD
.د.م0.0109000022