Magic Yearn Share Price (MYS)
The live price of Magic Yearn Share (MYS) today is 0.01630628 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MYS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Magic Yearn Share Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.52 USD
- Magic Yearn Share price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the MYS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MYS price information.
During today, the price change of Magic Yearn Share to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Magic Yearn Share to USD was $ -0.0001415156.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Magic Yearn Share to USD was $ -0.0003046176.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Magic Yearn Share to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001415156
|-0.86%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0003046176
|-1.86%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Magic Yearn Share: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Magic Yearn's ecosystem relies on pegged tokens and NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) to drive its operations. One of the unique features of Magic Yearn is its innovative approach to single staking. Users can now stake/burn some MyS tokens to mint an MyNFT. This MyNFT will then receive rewards similar to single staking. In addition to this, Magic Yearn also offers pegged reflection tokens known as myXXX tokens. For instance, if you hold myBTC, you'll receive reflection rewards from myBTC transaction fees. MyS tokens, on the other hand, are the utility tokens of the Magic Yearn ecosystem. These tokens can be used to mint MyNFTs and also to reduce transaction fees associated with myXXX tokens. Overall, Magic Yearn's ecosystem is built to provide users with a seamless and rewarding experience. Whether you're interested in staking, reflection tokens, or NFTs, Magic Yearn has something for everyone!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MYS to AUD
A$0.0264161736
|1 MYS to GBP
￡0.0132080868
|1 MYS to EUR
€0.0158170916
|1 MYS to USD
$0.01630628
|1 MYS to MYR
RM0.0732151972
|1 MYS to TRY
₺0.577242312
|1 MYS to JPY
¥2.5710111676
|1 MYS to RUB
₽1.6572072364
|1 MYS to INR
₹1.4051121476
|1 MYS to IDR
Rp267.3160228032
|1 MYS to PHP
₱0.96207052
|1 MYS to EGP
￡E.0.824282454
|1 MYS to BRL
R$0.0997944336
|1 MYS to CAD
C$0.0234810432
|1 MYS to BDT
৳1.9890400344
|1 MYS to NGN
₦25.2809303864
|1 MYS to UAH
₴0.6925277116
|1 MYS to VES
Bs0.86423284
|1 MYS to PKR
Rs4.5611926416
|1 MYS to KZT
₸8.6459157816
|1 MYS to THB
฿0.5655017904
|1 MYS to TWD
NT$0.5399009308
|1 MYS to CHF
Fr0.0148387148
|1 MYS to HKD
HK$0.1268628584
|1 MYS to MAD
.د.م0.1645303652