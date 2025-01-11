Luxy Price (LUXY)
The live price of Luxy (LUXY) today is 0.00178674 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LUXY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Luxy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.96K USD
- Luxy price change within the day is -0.49%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Luxy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Luxy to USD was $ -0.0004302350.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Luxy to USD was $ -0.0005646823.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Luxy to USD was $ -0.002173014885892608.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.49%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004302350
|-24.07%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0005646823
|-31.60%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002173014885892608
|-54.87%
Discover the latest price analysis of Luxy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-0.49%
-18.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
LUXY is becoming the go-to NFT platform, established in March of 2021, and has evolved into a team of 15. Starting with a next-gen Marketplace that is designed to offer a new and much improved NFT experience. It is built to be multichain, starting with the Polygon blockchain allowing it to be fast, scalable, green, low cost, and user-friendly. Decentralization is the core of crypto, so at every step, our marketplace is built around that core concept. LUXY will offer your standard marketplace features plus additional features curated over months of research. These will include support for; GameFi, 3D models, Collection Launchpad, User-owned Collections, Multiple Royalty Addresses for group projects, direct royalties, all file types, White Label Solutions, and UI/UX for ease of use.
