LUSD yVault (YVLUSD) Live Price Chart

$1.18
$1.18$1.18
0.00%(1D)

Price of LUSD yVault (YVLUSD) Today

The live price of LUSD yVault (YVLUSD) today is 1.18 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. YVLUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LUSD yVault Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- LUSD yVault price change within the day is -0.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

LUSD yVault (YVLUSD) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of LUSD yVault to USD was $ -0.000263810236248.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LUSD yVault to USD was $ +0.0071909200.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LUSD yVault to USD was $ +0.0185395700.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LUSD yVault to USD was $ +0.029823120960598.

Periodเปลี่ยน (USD)เปลี่ยน (%)
Today$ -0.000263810236248-0.02%
30 Days$ +0.0071909200+0.61%
60 Days$ +0.0185395700+1.57%
90 Days$ +0.029823120960598+2.59%

LUSD yVault (YVLUSD) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of LUSD yVault: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1.17
$ 1.17$ 1.17

$ 1.18
$ 1.18$ 1.18

$ 1.21
$ 1.21$ 1.21

-0.13%

-0.02%

+0.03%

LUSD yVault (YVLUSD) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is LUSD yVault (YVLUSD)

LUSD yVault (YVLUSD) Resource

YVLUSD to Local Currencies

1 YVLUSD to AUD
A$1.8762
1 YVLUSD to GBP
0.944
1 YVLUSD to EUR
1.1328
1 YVLUSD to USD
$1.18
1 YVLUSD to MYR
RM5.2274
1 YVLUSD to TRY
42.4682
1 YVLUSD to JPY
¥178.7818
1 YVLUSD to RUB
114.1532
1 YVLUSD to INR
103.3208
1 YVLUSD to IDR
Rp19,344.2592
1 YVLUSD to PHP
68.4518
1 YVLUSD to EGP
￡E.59.354
1 YVLUSD to BRL
R$6.7968
1 YVLUSD to CAD
C$1.6874
1 YVLUSD to BDT
143.9364
1 YVLUSD to NGN
1,769.115
1 YVLUSD to UAH
48.9228
1 YVLUSD to VES
Bs70.8
1 YVLUSD to PKR
Rs329.3262
1 YVLUSD to KZT
606.3666
1 YVLUSD to THB
฿39.9076
1 YVLUSD to TWD
NT$38.704
1 YVLUSD to CHF
Fr1.062
1 YVLUSD to HKD
HK$9.1804
1 YVLUSD to MAD
.د.م11.8118