LunaDoge Price (LOGE)
The live price of LunaDoge (LOGE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LOGE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LunaDoge Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- LunaDoge price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of LunaDoge to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LunaDoge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LunaDoge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LunaDoge to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of LunaDoge: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
LunaDoge is a DeFi meme token inspired by Dogecoin and reflect.finance. Two functions occur during each trade: static rewards and automatic liquidity pool (""LP"") acquisition via transaction taxes. A 5% tax is applied to every trade for static rewards and a 5% tax is applied to every trade for automatic LP acquisition. Static rewards are used to solve problems related to impermanent loss. The reward amount is conditional upon the volume of the token being traded. This mechanism aims to alleviate some of the downward sell pressure put on the token. Furthermore, the mechanism encourages holders to hold onto their tokens to obtain rewards from every LOGE transaction. The static rewards are proportionally shared over all LOGE holders and dependent on the total tokens held. Automatic LP acquisition is a function of the contract that is beneficial for holders as the LunaDoge contract applies a 5% tax to every transaction of which half is sold to BNB (the asset paired with LOGE in the liquidity pool) and then the equal share of BNB and LOGE is added to the LP, creating an ever-increasing floor for the liquidity pool. As the liquidity pool increases, the price stability increases as well. The purpose of the automatic LP acquisition is to prevent big price swings when top holders sell or new investors want to enter the tokens without having to worry too much about slippage. The automatic LP acquisition creates a long-term benefit for the token and solves the prior issues related to static rewards, where rewarding holders was only beneficial in the short-term.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
