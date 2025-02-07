What is LunaDoge (LOGE)

LunaDoge is a DeFi meme token inspired by Dogecoin and reflect.finance. Two functions occur during each trade: static rewards and automatic liquidity pool (""LP"") acquisition via transaction taxes. A 5% tax is applied to every trade for static rewards and a 5% tax is applied to every trade for automatic LP acquisition. Static rewards are used to solve problems related to impermanent loss. The reward amount is conditional upon the volume of the token being traded. This mechanism aims to alleviate some of the downward sell pressure put on the token. Furthermore, the mechanism encourages holders to hold onto their tokens to obtain rewards from every LOGE transaction. The static rewards are proportionally shared over all LOGE holders and dependent on the total tokens held. Automatic LP acquisition is a function of the contract that is beneficial for holders as the LunaDoge contract applies a 5% tax to every transaction of which half is sold to BNB (the asset paired with LOGE in the liquidity pool) and then the equal share of BNB and LOGE is added to the LP, creating an ever-increasing floor for the liquidity pool. As the liquidity pool increases, the price stability increases as well. The purpose of the automatic LP acquisition is to prevent big price swings when top holders sell or new investors want to enter the tokens without having to worry too much about slippage. The automatic LP acquisition creates a long-term benefit for the token and solves the prior issues related to static rewards, where rewarding holders was only beneficial in the short-term.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

LunaDoge (LOGE) Resource Official Website