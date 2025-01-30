Lumi Finance serves as an investment platform focused on sustainable wealth preservation. Its core token, LUA, represents a novel asset class with the following features: Limited risk via partial collateralization: The LUA token's value cannot drop to zero, and its floor price increases progressively with demand. Extremely low-risk support value through a diversified stablecoin, known as LUAUSD reserves. Strong diversification in LUA safeguards its holders from the devastating effects of stablecoin depegging. Regenerative returns achieved through a distinctive call-option incentive scheme. The Lumi Finance APY is guided by market forces and correlates with investment risk, fostering a lasting mechanism for substantial returns. Genuine liquidity owned by the protocol itself. The entire liquidity of LUA is held by the Lumi Finance protocol, offering a seamless route for establishing or liquidating positions. The protocol acts as the counterparty for each transaction, eliminating dependence on external market makers.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.