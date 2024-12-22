LULU Price (LULU)
The live price of LULU (LULU) today is 0.1829 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.93M USD. LULU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LULU Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 823.94K USD
- LULU price change within the day is -9.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.58M USD
During today, the price change of LULU to USD was $ -0.0183725314780648.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LULU to USD was $ -0.1588160572.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LULU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LULU to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0183725314780648
|-9.12%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1588160572
|-86.83%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of LULU: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.27%
-9.12%
-52.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Luluchain is a project that transforms human emotions into quantifiable and tradable digital assets, thereby creating a new value chain in the decentralized world.Our target users include individuals who thrive in social settings and businesses or brands seeking precise, innovative upgrades.By integrating interaction data from Web2 social scenarios with the transparency of Web3 decentralized finance, we are pioneering a new era of the emotional economy
|1 LULU to AUD
A$0.290811
|1 LULU to GBP
￡0.144491
|1 LULU to EUR
€0.173755
|1 LULU to USD
$0.1829
|1 LULU to MYR
RM0.82305
|1 LULU to TRY
₺6.436251
|1 LULU to JPY
¥28.612876
|1 LULU to RUB
₽18.827726
|1 LULU to INR
₹15.535526
|1 LULU to IDR
Rp2,949.999587
|1 LULU to PHP
₱10.760007
|1 LULU to EGP
￡E.9.305952
|1 LULU to BRL
R$1.112032
|1 LULU to CAD
C$0.261547
|1 LULU to BDT
৳21.766929
|1 LULU to NGN
₦282.688411
|1 LULU to UAH
₴7.639733
|1 LULU to VES
Bs9.3279
|1 LULU to PKR
Rs50.705367
|1 LULU to KZT
₸95.658529
|1 LULU to THB
฿6.238719
|1 LULU to TWD
NT$5.968027
|1 LULU to CHF
Fr0.162781
|1 LULU to HKD
HK$1.421133
|1 LULU to MAD
.د.م1.832658