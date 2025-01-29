Loser Coin Price (LOWB)
The live price of Loser Coin (LOWB) today is 0.0000036 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LOWB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Loser Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 428.36 USD
- Loser Coin price change within the day is +11.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Loser Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Loser Coin to USD was $ -0.0000011601.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Loser Coin to USD was $ -0.0000007587.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Loser Coin to USD was $ -0.0000001457497057541606.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+11.61%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000011601
|-32.22%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000007587
|-21.07%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0000001457497057541606
|-3.89%
Discover the latest price analysis of Loser Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
+11.61%
+0.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Losercoin (ticker symbol: $LOWB) is a project initiated by two poor guys from China, one is a father of two kids from a village, the other one is a coder living a miserable life by working 60 hours a week . Two founders first heard about Bitcoin in 2017, and had lost a ton of money by trading cryptocurrencies. They started this project as an open journey and were fully prepared to lose everything. Losercoin was publicly launched on April 21, 2021 (No Initial Coin Offering), and two founders have added their whole life savings into the liquidity pool. It is guaranteed that the project team will not pump the price of $LOWB due to lack of capital, and no rug pull.
