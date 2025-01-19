Liquid ATOM Price (LATOM)
The live price of Liquid ATOM (LATOM) today is 7.85 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LATOM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Liquid ATOM Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.48K USD
- Liquid ATOM price change within the day is -9.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Liquid ATOM to USD was $ -0.814129505568041.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Liquid ATOM to USD was $ +0.3025884550.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Liquid ATOM to USD was $ -0.2955901800.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Liquid ATOM to USD was $ +1.8920288745895885.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.814129505568041
|-9.40%
|30 Days
|$ +0.3025884550
|+3.85%
|60 Days
|$ -0.2955901800
|-3.76%
|90 Days
|$ +1.8920288745895885
|+31.76%
Discover the latest price analysis of Liquid ATOM: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.67%
-9.40%
-8.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Veno launched on 14 Dec 202. It is a liquid staking protocol where you can stake your CRO and ATOM and receive the auto-compounding, yield-bearing receipt token LCRO and LATOM. We are a vertically integrated liquid staking protocol, maximizing the reliability and efficiency of our service; allowing us to provide a price-competitive service in the long term; - Cost savings are achieved by leveraging our own node infrastructure and/or infrastructure of our partners - Reliability is achieved with our enterprise-grade node set-up and deep expertise in running node infrastructure - We also have an insurance module that will help to secure user funds in the unlikely event of a slashing penalty We will aim to maximize the adoption and utility of our tokens across the ecosystem, and we are working with some of the largest ecosystem partners to make this happen; - We want to maximize the liquidity of LCRO and LATOM in the Cronos Ecosystem and beyond, attracting the largest amount of capital, and attaining the lowest spread, with our high reliability and low-fee promises - LCRO and LATOM are auto-compounding yield-bearing token to maximize composability - We can further maximize user liquidity by providing a tradeable NFT after user unstakes their CRO
