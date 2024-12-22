Linq Price (LINQ)
The live price of Linq (LINQ) today is 0.00132502 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 132.50K USD. LINQ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Linq Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 258.91 USD
- Linq price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
During today, the price change of Linq to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Linq to USD was $ +0.0003340431.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Linq to USD was $ -0.0009234126.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Linq to USD was $ -0.03247276617234612.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0003340431
|+25.21%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0009234126
|-69.69%
|90 Days
|$ -0.03247276617234612
|-96.07%
Discover the latest price analysis of Linq: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-28.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Empowering a Hybrid Future: Building a Connected Tomorrow. At LINQ, we are proud to introduce an all-encompassing ecosystem that revolutionizes the way you interact, engage, and transact in the decentralized world. We are meticulously developing a seamless utility platform that encompasses a variety of experiences, within the defi, and social media industries. all designed to provide you with an unparalleled experience. Founded in 2023 by three visionary minds – At LINQ GROUP, we believe that the future of technology lies in the power of collaboration and decentralization. Our platform harnesses the potential of blockchain and cryptocurrency to create a seamless and secure ecosystem where users can build meaningful connections, engage in dynamic communities, and explore endless opportunities.
|1 LINQ to AUD
A$0.0021067818
|1 LINQ to GBP
￡0.0010467658
|1 LINQ to EUR
€0.001258769
|1 LINQ to USD
$0.00132502
|1 LINQ to MYR
RM0.00596259
|1 LINQ to TRY
₺0.0466274538
|1 LINQ to JPY
¥0.2072861288
|1 LINQ to RUB
₽0.1363975588
|1 LINQ to INR
₹0.1125471988
|1 LINQ to IDR
Rp21.3712873306
|1 LINQ to PHP
₱0.0779509266
|1 LINQ to EGP
￡E.0.0674170176
|1 LINQ to BRL
R$0.0080561216
|1 LINQ to CAD
C$0.0018947786
|1 LINQ to BDT
৳0.1576906302
|1 LINQ to NGN
₦2.0479376618
|1 LINQ to UAH
₴0.0553460854
|1 LINQ to VES
Bs0.06757602
|1 LINQ to PKR
Rs0.3673352946
|1 LINQ to KZT
₸0.6929987102
|1 LINQ to THB
฿0.0451964322
|1 LINQ to TWD
NT$0.0432354026
|1 LINQ to CHF
Fr0.0011792678
|1 LINQ to HKD
HK$0.0102954054
|1 LINQ to MAD
.د.م0.0132767004