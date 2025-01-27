LineaBank Price (LAB)
The live price of LineaBank (LAB) today is 0.03674087 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LAB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LineaBank Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 186.16K USD
- LineaBank price change within the day is -3.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of LineaBank to USD was $ -0.0011821969248588.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LineaBank to USD was $ -0.0133050226.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LineaBank to USD was $ -0.0104506391.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LineaBank to USD was $ +0.00356886448226174.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0011821969248588
|-3.11%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0133050226
|-36.21%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0104506391
|-28.44%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00356886448226174
|+10.76%
Discover the latest price analysis of LineaBank: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.28%
-3.11%
-18.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
LineaBank is a simple yet outstanding lending protocol, built on the Linea, ConsenSys' zkEVM, is a blockchain protocol based on Ethereum virtual machine technology that provides privacy protection and scalability. LineaBank’s non-custodial lending platform gives users full control over their funds and offers competitive interest rates through a decentralized market that eliminates intermediaries.
