Lightcoin Price (LHC)
The live price of Lightcoin (LHC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.35K USD. LHC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lightcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- Lightcoin price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 87.03M USD
During today, the price change of Lightcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lightcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lightcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lightcoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Lightcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
LHC is a PIVX fork, the Lightcoin Foundation will develop a use case for the current financial system. Lightcoin, which has its own blockchain, will remain strong on several levels like as ERC20, TRC20, and Binance Smart Chain. The Lightcoin Foundation will safeguard and store currencies on cold wallets as protection for currencies issued on multiple levels of other blockchains. This allows you to preserve the maximum number of coins on the original blockchain while avoiding deflation because the maximum supply will always be the same. It will enable the creation of DeFi applications, NFT, and smart contracts. There will be publicly accessible tools for easily exchanging currencies between all levels. Lightcoin's major tool will be the establishment of payment systems, including integration with bitgoto allow exchanges like as Binance, Bittrex, coinbase, hitbtc, and others to use our ready API for easy intergration. This is also true for hardware wallets like as Ledger and Trezor. It is also planned to join the mycointainer.com platform to facilitate Lightcoin staking. We will also provide a link to indacoin.com for rapid Lightcoin purchases and exchanges. The Lightcoin Foundation also intends to establish its own games in which it will be possible to acquire residences on Mars and sell them in a virtual manner, with limited resources, creating a genuine worth of products that may be exhibited on Binance Market. The LightCoin foundation will also create a unique branch to gather funds for the most needy, known as the LightCoin Charity foundation. Anyone will be able to set objectives and raise funds on the Lightcoin Charity website.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
