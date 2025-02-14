Libero Financial Price (LIBERO)
The live price of Libero Financial (LIBERO) today is 0.00000255 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LIBERO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Libero Financial Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.39 USD
- Libero Financial price change within the day is -0.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the LIBERO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LIBERO price information.
During today, the price change of Libero Financial to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Libero Financial to USD was $ -0.0000003760.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Libero Financial to USD was $ -0.0000003847.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Libero Financial to USD was $ -0.0000000519237972857896.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.03%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000003760
|-14.74%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000003847
|-15.08%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0000000519237972857896
|-1.99%
Discover the latest price analysis of Libero Financial: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.03%
-14.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Libero Financial is an auto-staking token that lets each token holder become a Stakeholder. With our positive rebase formula, Libero is creating a new type of elastic token, allowing $LIBERO holders to earn staking rewards just by holding. The auto staking & compounding mechanism makes 2.04% rewards per day become a fixed APY of 158,893.59% plus 226% BUSD APR passive income from Trading Volume. Libero Financial is also a DeFi 3.0 Farming as a Service protocol with Risk Free Value (RFV) funds accumulated from a portion of buy & sell fee. This fund is stored in stable coin, and bridged to multi-chain and farm at the most attracting yield farms. The profit is used to better support $Libero price floor & stability.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LIBERO to AUD
A$0.000004029
|1 LIBERO to GBP
￡0.0000020145
|1 LIBERO to EUR
€0.0000024225
|1 LIBERO to USD
$0.00000255
|1 LIBERO to MYR
RM0.000011322
|1 LIBERO to TRY
₺0.0000922845
|1 LIBERO to JPY
¥0.000389844
|1 LIBERO to RUB
₽0.000228225
|1 LIBERO to INR
₹0.0002212635
|1 LIBERO to IDR
Rp0.0411290265
|1 LIBERO to PHP
₱0.000147492
|1 LIBERO to EGP
￡E.0.0001291065
|1 LIBERO to BRL
R$0.000014688
|1 LIBERO to CAD
C$0.0000035955
|1 LIBERO to BDT
৳0.0003103095
|1 LIBERO to NGN
₦0.003840351
|1 LIBERO to UAH
₴0.000106539
|1 LIBERO to VES
Bs0.00015555
|1 LIBERO to PKR
Rs0.000712674
|1 LIBERO to KZT
₸0.0012756375
|1 LIBERO to THB
฿0.000085884
|1 LIBERO to TWD
NT$0.000083283
|1 LIBERO to CHF
Fr0.000002295
|1 LIBERO to HKD
HK$0.000019839
|1 LIBERO to MAD
.د.م0.0000254745