LexiAI Price (LEXI)
The live price of LexiAI (LEXI) today is 0.00195013 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LEXI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LexiAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.37K USD
- LexiAI price change within the day is -6.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of LexiAI to USD was $ -0.000131265541690793.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LexiAI to USD was $ -0.0009108598.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LexiAI to USD was $ -0.0012900913.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LexiAI to USD was $ -0.006094618374727498.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000131265541690793
|-6.30%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0009108598
|-46.70%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0012900913
|-66.15%
|90 Days
|$ -0.006094618374727498
|-75.75%
Discover the latest price analysis of LexiAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.42%
-6.30%
-10.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Lexi AI is poised to transform the crypto space by making blockchain technology and cryptocurrency trading more accessible and user-friendly, particularly for WhatsApp users. Through AI-driven solutions and intuitive tools, Lexi AI aims to simplify and enhance the user experience, empowering both new and experienced users alike. Our vision is to demystify the complexities of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency trading, offering seamless, AI-powered solutions that cater specifically to the needs of WhatsApp users. Lexi AI aims to empower both new and experienced users by providing intuitive tools that streamline their interactions with the crypto world.
