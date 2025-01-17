Leveraged stETH Price (XSTETH)
The live price of Leveraged stETH (XSTETH) today is 0.890751 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XSTETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Leveraged stETH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- Leveraged stETH price change within the day is -1.90%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Leveraged stETH to USD was $ -0.0171031596650593.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Leveraged stETH to USD was $ -0.2149125626.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Leveraged stETH to USD was $ +0.0855047027.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Leveraged stETH to USD was $ +0.2983285367838657.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0171031596650593
|-1.90%
|30 Days
|$ -0.2149125626
|-24.12%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0855047027
|+9.60%
|90 Days
|$ +0.2983285367838657
|+50.36%
Discover the latest price analysis of Leveraged stETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.66%
-1.90%
+9.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
xstETH token, also called leveraged stETH, is a decentralized, composable leveraged long stETH futures contract with a low risk of liquidations and a 0 funding fee. To create a stable-leverage pair, f(x) holds a reserve of some base token. To start, let’s consider stETH. Minted against that stETH reserve are two types of derivative tokens; one stable, and one volatile(xstETH). At all times, the total market cap of the two derivative tokens is held equal to the value of the reserve, and any derivative token can be redeemed at any time for its share of the reserve base token. The volatile token price rises at a multiple rate of stETH. Based on the performance of xETH, this multiple generally varies between 1.5x- 4x, though it can rise as high as 4.3X before the protocol responds to limit it.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 XSTETH to AUD
A$1.4252016
|1 XSTETH to GBP
￡0.72150831
|1 XSTETH to EUR
€0.86402847
|1 XSTETH to USD
$0.890751
|1 XSTETH to MYR
RM4.0083795
|1 XSTETH to TRY
₺31.64838303
|1 XSTETH to JPY
¥138.39598287
|1 XSTETH to RUB
₽92.29961862
|1 XSTETH to INR
₹77.12122158
|1 XSTETH to IDR
Rp14,602.47307344
|1 XSTETH to PHP
₱52.1089335
|1 XSTETH to EGP
￡E.44.88494289
|1 XSTETH to BRL
R$5.38904355
|1 XSTETH to CAD
C$1.27377393
|1 XSTETH to BDT
৳108.29750658
|1 XSTETH to NGN
₦1,389.62500506
|1 XSTETH to UAH
₴37.57187718
|1 XSTETH to VES
Bs48.100554
|1 XSTETH to PKR
Rs248.46608394
|1 XSTETH to KZT
₸472.5434055
|1 XSTETH to THB
฿30.67746444
|1 XSTETH to TWD
NT$29.31461541
|1 XSTETH to CHF
Fr0.81058341
|1 XSTETH to HKD
HK$6.93004278
|1 XSTETH to MAD
.د.م8.96095506