Leveraged eETH Price (XEETH)
The live price of Leveraged eETH (XEETH) today is 1.24 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XEETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Leveraged eETH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- Leveraged eETH price change within the day is -2.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the XEETH to USD price. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market.
During today, the price change of Leveraged eETH to USD was $ -0.02510341297478.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Leveraged eETH to USD was $ -0.2780171760.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Leveraged eETH to USD was $ +0.1650306080.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Leveraged eETH to USD was $ +0.6199208549136468.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.02510341297478
|-2.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.2780171760
|-22.42%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1650306080
|+13.31%
|90 Days
|$ +0.6199208549136468
|+99.97%
Discover the latest price analysis of Leveraged eETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.81%
-2.00%
+8.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The xeETH token, also called leveraged eETH, is a decentralized, composable leveraged long eETH futures contract with a low risk of liquidations and 0 funding fee (and in extreme cases, xETH minters can earn fees). It’s a token to amplify your gains on a long-term bet on ETH price growth. rUSD is a stablecoin that uses the same mechanism as fxUSD, but with its reserve comprised of only ETH Liquid Restaking Tokens (LRT), starting with Ether.fi’s eETH. Hence, xeETH was born.
