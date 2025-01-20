lenda on chain Price (LENDA)
The live price of lenda on chain (LENDA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 270.42K USD. LENDA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key lenda on chain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 41.72K USD
- lenda on chain price change within the day is -37.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.95M USD
During today, the price change of lenda on chain to USD was $ -0.000163023915063169.
In the past 30 days, the price change of lenda on chain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of lenda on chain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of lenda on chain to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000163023915063169
|-37.61%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of lenda on chain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.38%
-37.61%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Lenda is an AI-driven project born from a solo developer's vision during a hackathon, evolving into a tool that analyzes on-chain movements within the Solana ecosystem. Initially conceived as a Lending Agent to predict optimal uses for stablecoins in DeFi, Lenda has since pivoted to offer insights into tokens and NFTs, enhancing DeFi and NFT interactions with AI capabilities. She is integrated into Kiwi bot recently on Solana, and soon to be used by Choizzy.io, which is aiming to become a leading mobile dApp on @solanamobile, specifically the Seeker phone when it's released, which will be providing users with a smarter, more accessible way to engage with blockchain technology.
