LemonChain Price (LEMC)
The live price of LemonChain (LEMC) today is 0.00033642 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LEMC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LemonChain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 151.29 USD
- LemonChain price change within the day is +573.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of LemonChain to USD was $ +0.00028646.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LemonChain to USD was $ +0.0000561774.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LemonChain to USD was $ +0.0000552670.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LemonChain to USD was $ -0.00014236509969790376.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00028646
|+573.34%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000561774
|+16.70%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000552670
|+16.43%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00014236509969790376
|-29.73%
Discover the latest price analysis of LemonChain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.15%
+573.34%
+170.37%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"# Introduction of LEMONCHAIN LEMONCHAIN is an open data ecosystem enhancing the individual patients’ healthcare data authority through the decentralization of EMR (electronic medical record) by blockchain technology. Through the LEMONCHAIN system, individuals can access and utilize their own healthcare data. This system can reduce information asymmetry between individual patients and medical institutions and make them participate in the LEMONCHAIN ecosystem. # Mission and Vision The mission of LEMONCHAIN is to construct an interoperable healthcare data ecosystem that makes people reliably exchange healthcare data and access their own EHR (Electronic Health Record). Therefore , LEMONCHAIN aims to be a standard blockchain protocol & platform for the global healthcare market through the LEMONCHAIN ecosystem. # Participants in the LEMONCHAIN ecosystem use the LEMC token for 1. Paying a charge for exchanging, uploading, and downloading healthcare data. 2. Paying a charge for healthcare services 3. Paying a charge for using the data marketplace, etc. "
