Building a real-world accountability framework 4 digital offenders. RWA's driving revenue to our holders.
How did Legal X come into existence?
It is widely acknowledged that the cryptocurrency sector has been infiltrated by unscrupulous individuals, a fact substantiated by on-chain data.
🔹Our objective is to serve as a deterrent against such malfeasance. While we cannot eliminate every fraudulent actor from deceiving their communities, we aim to cultivate a community and establish processes that will act as a protective barrier.
As Legal X solidifies its reputation within the cryptocurrency industry, our legal expertise will serve as a hallmark of our identity.
🔹We will advocate for crypto investors who have fallen victim to scams by financing civil or criminal litigation against the wrongdoers in this domain.
This encompasses creators, founders, developers, key opinion leaders, and influencers.
🔹Pursuing legal action against any of these parties can be prohibitively expensive for individuals, which is why we are developing a self-funding mechanism.
In addition to the legal initiatives of Legal X, we will also create our own cryptocurrency technology and real-world assets to generate revenue for holders of the $LEGAL token.
🔹Having grown accustomed to crypto platforms draining liquidity from our market, we intend to utilize that liquidity to benefit our token holders.
Our ultimate ambition is to become a publicly traded company, and once stock tokenization is legalized, we will venture into that arena.
🔹In the meantime, Legal X Global LLC is dedicated to the company's growth, encompassing both the cryptocurrency sector and the pursuit of public company status.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา LEGAL (LEGAL)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ LEGAL (LEGAL) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โทเคโนมิกส์ LEGAL (LEGAL): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ LEGAL (LEGAL) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นLEGAL สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น LEGAL ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ LEGAL แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น LEGALกัน!
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน